LONDON Chancellor George Osborne will not attend a meeting of Group of 20 finance ministers and central bank governors in Australia next week, in order to be in Britain for Scotland's Sept. 18 independence vote, a Treasury source said.

Earlier on Friday, the Bank of England said Governor Mark Carney would return earlier than originally planned from the G20 meeting so he would be in Britain in time for the result of the referendum.

