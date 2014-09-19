LONDON Britain's Queen Elizabeth said on Friday she was sure Scots will be able to come together in a spirit of mutual respect after the divisions of their independence referendum.

"For many in Scotland and elsewhere today, there will be strong feelings and contrasting emotions – among family, friends and neighbors," she said in a rare statement.

"That, of course, is the nature of the robust democratic tradition we enjoy in this country," she added. "But I have no doubt that these emotions will be tempered by an understanding of the feelings of others.

Opponents of independence won 55 percent of the vote while separatists won 45 percent after a campaign which had provoked passions on both sides.

"Now, as we move forward, we should remember that despite the range of views that have been expressed, we have in common an enduring love of Scotland, which is one of the things that helps to unite us all," the statement went on.

"Knowing the people of Scotland as I do, I have no doubt that Scots, like others throughout the United Kingdom, are able to express strongly-held opinions before coming together again in a spirit of mutual respect and support, to work constructively for the future of Scotland and indeed all parts of this country."

