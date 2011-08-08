BANGALORE A wet spring and rising commodity costs forced Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (SMG.N) to cut its full-year forecast for the second time in less than two months, sending the lawn and garden products maker's shares to their lowest in over a year.

Weather has been playing havoc with the company's numbers since April, when homeowners return to tending their lawns.

"There was no spring lawn and garden season this year," BMO Capital Markets analyst Connie Maneaty told Reuters, adding that though the company sold at its normal seasonal sales rate, consumers did not buy at the same rate.

"So they didn't get reorders, which was a concern a few months ago, and that became exacerbated in this quarter."

SunTrust Robinson Humphrey's William Chappell said in a note that April and May were plagued by heavy rains and storms that dampened fertilizer and grass seed sales, while the extreme heat and dryness in June and July hurt sales of the company's high-margin controls business -- mainly herbicides and pesticides.

Scotts Miracle, which sells everything from grass seeds and fertilizers to potting soils and gardening tools, also reduced its full-year gross margin by 50 basis points for the year.

Like many of its peers, the world's largest marketer of brand-name consumer lawn and garden products, has been facing higher costs of urea and diesel.

Analyst Maneaty said these costs did not really hurt the company in the third quarter, but expects that "it will create gross margin pressure" in 2012.

The company, now expects earnings of $2.95-$3.05 a share for the year, down from its earlier view of $3.10-$3.20 that it announced in June.

Analysts were most recently expecting the company to earn $3.14 a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Adjusted income from continuing operations for the May-July quarter was $1.91 a share. Revenue fell 10 percent to $1.06 billion.

Analysts had expected earnings of $2.20 a share on revenue of $1.11 billion for the period, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The Marysville, Ohio-based company's shares, which have lost a fifth of their value in the last three months, fell as much as 14 percent to a low of $41.23.

(Reporting by Meenakshi Iyer in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)