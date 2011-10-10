Lawn and garden products maker Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (SMG.N) trimmed its full-year outlook for the third time in four months as Hurricane Irene dampened people's appetite for its products, sending its shares down as much as 10 percent.

The Marysville, Ohio-based company -- which sells everything from grass seeds and fertilizers to potting soils and gardening tools -- reported an unexpected fall in purchases by U.S. customers during September.

"The impact of Hurricane Irene and other inclement weather in September all but eliminated lawn and garden activity in key markets during a critical period of our fall season," Chief Executive Jim Hagedorn said in a statement.

Weather conditions are crucial for the company's business as extreme temperatures or unusually wet periods can keep people away from their lawns and gardens.

Wetter-than-usual weather has been playing havoc with Scotts Miracle's results since April, when homeowners typically return to working on their gardens after the winter frost and snow.

However, BGB Securities analyst Sam Yake said Scotts Miracle faced unusually bad weather conditions this year but the long-term outlook for the company remains promising.

"We think it unlikely that Scotts will recapture every dollar of sales lost in FY2011 in FY2012," BMO Capital Markets analyst Connie Maneaty said in a note but added that the company will see overall improved results in 2012.

Recently, other companies across various sectors, such as Verizon Communications (VZ.N), Darden Restaurants Inc (DRI.N) and Ruby Tuesday Inc (RT.N), also said they were affected by Hurricane Irene.

"Throughout the season, we saw solid consumer engagement when the weather cooperated," the company said and added that a combination of unpredictable weather conditions, rising commodity costs and challenges in the mass merchant channel were "too much to overcome in a single season."

Scotts Miracle, which reports its fourth-quarter results on November 8, expects a 2 percent decline in 2011 sales.

The company expects the fall in sales, and the resultant gross margin hit, to result in adjusted net earnings of $2.70-$2.75 a share.

In August, Scotts Miracle cut its full-year earnings forecast to $2.95-$3.05 a share.

Shares of the company were down 4 percent at $44.96 on Monday morning on the New York Stock Exchange. They fell to $42.06 earlier in the session.

(Reporting by Chris Jonathan Peters in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane)