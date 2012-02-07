Lawn and garden products maker Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (SMG.N) reported a narrower-than-expected quarterly loss, helped by steady sales of its fertilizer and pest control products for lawns, sending its shares up as much as 8 percent.

"The (lawn service) business was slightly ahead of our expectations," SunTrust Robinson Humphrey analyst William Chappell said in a client note.

Scotts Miracle also said that since January 1, consumer purchases of its products at its largest retailers are up by about 20 percent, helped by strong demand in Texas and Florida.

For the first quarter, the company reported a net loss of $73.9 million, or $1.21 a share, compared with a loss of $67.9 million, or $1.02 a share, a year ago.

Excluding items, the company posted a loss of $1.18 a share, compared with analysts' average estimate of a loss of $1.22 a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue fell 8 percent to $211.2 million, led by a 21 percent dip at its biggest business which sells items like grass seeds, plant foods and garden soils. However, sales of fertilizers and pest control products for lawns rose 1 percent to $37.6 million.

Analysts were looking for a revenue of $205.6 million.

Scotts Miracle shares were trading up 6 percent at $51.80 on Tuesday morning on the New York Stock Exchange.

