Lawn and garden products maker Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (SMG.N) said it may miss its gross margin forecast for the year because of rising material and distribution costs and higher spending on promotions, sending its shares skidding as much as 16 percent.

The warning overshadowed stronger-than-expected second-quarter earnings.

Prices of urea, which accounts for 7 percent of the company's costs of goods sold, are at their highest levels in four years, SunTrust Robinson Humphrey analyst Bill Chappell noted in a client report.

Second-quarter net income from continuing operations fell to $127.2 million, or $2.05 per share, from $148.6 million, or $2.20 per share, a year earlier.

Sales rose 4 percent to $1.17 billion, helped by increased sales of fertilizer and pest control products.

Excluding items, the company earned $2.15 per share.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of $2.06 per share on revenue of $1.20 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Sales in the company's largest segment, global consumer -- which makes and sells weed- and pest-control products to homeowners -- increased 3 percent to $1.12 billion.

The Marysville, Ohio-based company reiterated its sales and profit outlook for the year.

The company had previously expected its gross margin to be between 35.2 percent and 35.7 percent for the year, company spokesman Jim King said. Scotts Miracle-Gro did not provide a new forecast but said it may miss the lower end of that range.

In the second quarter, the gross margin fell to 39.5 percent from 41.1 percent in the year-ago period.

Oppenheimer analyst Joseph Altobello kept his "perform" rating on the stock, saying that rising costs were likely to temper operating income growth at the company.

Shares of the company were down 15 percent at $46.56 in late morning trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday.

