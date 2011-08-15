LONDON Virgin Media VMED.O said on Monday it had sold its 50 percent stake in UKTV, home to 10 channels including Dave and GOLD, to Scripps Networks SNI.N for 239 million pounds as part of its strategy to move away from content production.

Scripps, which will also pay about 100 million pounds ($162 million) to acquire the outstanding preferred stock and debt owed by UKTV to Virgin Media, said the deal would support its strategy of international expansion in key markets.

"UKTV is a significant opportunity for Scripps Networks Interactive to participate in a thriving multi-channel, dual revenue stream media business in one of the world's largest television markets," said Kenneth W. Lowe, chief executive of Scripps Networks Interactive.

UKTV was formed in 1997 and attracts about 36 million viewers a month across its portfolio of 10 lifestyle, entertainment and non-fiction programing channels. The other 50 percent is held by BBC Worldwide, the commercial arm of the public broadcaster.

For Virgin Media, the deal fits with its strategy of focusing more on providing high speed broadband and technology to access content, instead of producing the content themselves.

