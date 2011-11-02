PARIS Eurotunnel (GETP.PA) has lodged a complaint with the French competition authority over a plan to buy assets of troubled Channel ferry operator SeaFrance, French daily Le Figaro reported on Wednesday citing a letter sent by the tunnel operator.

In the letter dated October 26 Eurotunnel complained that the proposal by French shipping company Louis Dreyfus Armateurs and Danish ferry operator DFDS to take over SeaFrance and merge it with other Channel ferry lines would be anticompetitive because it would benefit from state aid.

SeaFrance, which competes with Eurotunnel on cross-Channel traffic, went into receivership in June 2010.

No one at Eurotunnel was immediately available to comment.

A French court is due to select a buyer for SeaFrance on November 16.

EU antitrust regulators in October rejected a restructuring plan for SeaFrance, a unit of French state-owned railway operator SNCF, saying the overhaul breached EU state aid.

(Reporting By Elena Berton; Editing by David Holmes)