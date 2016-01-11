LOS ANGELES - As Hollywood's elite gathered for Sunday's Golden Globe awards, one news topic took center stage on the red carpet -- actor Sean Penn's clandestine meeting with drug lord Joaquin "Chapo" Guzman last October.

In an article published in Rolling Stone magazine at the weekend, Penn wrote about his rare access to the infamous Sinaloa cartel boss, who was arrested in northwestern Mexico on Friday and sent back to the same prison he broke out of in July.

"Everyone is talking about that story. I think it's really exciting, I don't know the details yet because I haven't had a chance to read into it yet," "Spotlight" director Tom McCarthy said.

"But I think it's interesting, citizen journalism I guess. I still don't know exactly what his motivations were, what that piece is. I'm looking forward to hearing more about it."

Actor Alan Cumming said the interview was "dodgy" but added it make "a great film".

"... I don't understand how he and Rolling Stone ... sanctioned him going to meet that guy who is a wanted fugitive and then not to tell the authorities," he said.

"I don't really know enough about it yet but I do think it's a bit dodgy ... But I'm sure it will make a great film, maybe I'll play Sean or maybe I'll play 'El Chapo'."