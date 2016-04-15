Actors, singers and royalty gathered in Silicon Valley to support technology billionaire Sean Parker’s gala celebrating cancer survivors and pioneers in cancer immunotherapy.

Tom Hanks, Sean Penn, Orlando Bloom, pop singer Katy Perry and Britain’s Princess Beatrice were among the star-studded audience gathered at Parker’s Los Angeles Home on Wednesday, a few hours after the entrepreneur - best known for his involvements in Napster, Facebook and Spotify amid his many technology endeavors - announced a $250 million grant that aims to speed development of more effective cancer treatments. Parker said the field was not getting enough attention or funding despite yielding “incredible results.”

The Parker Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy will include over 40 laboratories and more than 300 researchers from six key cancer centers including New York's Memorial Sloan Kettering, Stanford Medicine and the University of California, Los Angeles.

Penn called Parker " the most inventive, passionate, brilliant guy you can have who has the new age vision and traditional recognition of the needs we've had for a long time.”