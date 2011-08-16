A customers enters the Sears store in North Vancouver, British Columbia February 23, 2011. REUTERS/Andy Clark

TORONTO Retailer Sears Canada Inc (SCC.TO) reported a quarterly net loss on Tuesday, compared with a profit a year before, as sales at its established stores continued to drop amid heightened competition.

The company's second-quarter net loss was C$2.7 million ($2.7 million), or 3 Canadian cents a share, compared with net earnings of C$20.5 million, or 19 Canadian cents a share, a year earlier.

Sales at its stores open for at least a year fell 5.8 percent. Revenue fell 5.3 percent to C$1.15 billion.

U.S. parent Sears Holdings Corp (SHLD.O) owns a 93 percent stake in Sears Canada, according to Thomson Reuters data.

($1=0.99 Canadian)

(Reporting by S. John Tilak, editing by Gerald E. McCormick)