Wall Street bonuses may show first uptick since 2009, firm says
Wall Street bonuses may climb as much as 15 percent this year in their first meaningful uptick since 2009, compensation firm Johnson Associates Inc said on Friday.
WASHINGTON The operator of a stock exchange that allowed clients to use bitcoins to trade in certain securities was ordered by U.S. regulators to pay $68,000 to resolve claims that he did not register the exchanges.
During 2012 and 2013, Ethan Burnside and his company, BTC Trading Corp, operated two online exchanges through which account holders could buy, sell and trade securities of companies in the virtual currency business, the Securities and Exchange Commission said on Monday in announcing the settlement.
Burnside and BTC neither admitted nor denied the charges.
Burnside agreed to be barred from the securities industry but would be able to reapply after two years. His lawyer, Steve Unger, said in a statement that they were pleased the SEC had approved the settlement, and that Burnside worked to protect website users and to cooperate with the SEC.
The exchanges had solicited more than 10,000 users who opened online accounts and executed more than 425,000 trader, the SEC said.
The settlement requires Burnside to pay $58,387 in profits and interest, and a penalty of $10,000.
BERLIN The German government plans to buy six Lockheed Martin C-130J military transport planes for around 900 million euros ($966 million) starting in 2019 under a joint operating agreement with France, German government documents show.
Warren Buffett's compensation for running Berkshire Hathaway Inc edged up 4.0 percent last year to $487,881 reflecting the higher cost of keeping the world's second-richest person safe.