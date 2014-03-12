By Sarah N. Lynch
WASHINGTON, March 12 U.S. regulators proposed
long-awaited rules on Wednesday designed to safeguard the
country's largest clearing agencies from collapsing and
spreading systemic market risks.
The Securities and Exchange Commission's plan primarily
targets the major clearinghouses it regulates, such as the
Options Clearing Corp (OCC) and units of the Depository Trust &
Clearing Corp (DTCC).
Clearing agencies offer important back-office functions in
the marketplace, standing between trading partners to ensure
money is properly transferred and serving as a vital backstop in
case a brokerage defaults and cannot pay up.
The proposal would impose additional regulatory
responsibilities on large clearing agencies, such as
stress-testing, capital requirements and certain governance
rules to strengthen board independence.
The SEC's measure stems from a requirement of the 2010
Dodd-Frank Wall Street reform law, which empowered the SEC and
the Commodity Futures Trading Commission to jointly police the
over-the-counter derivatives market.
A key pillar of the law aims to reduce risk in the
derivatives market by requiring many products to be routed
through clearinghouses.
Congress recognized that concentrating all of these
derivatives into a handful of clearing agencies could also pose
risks, and the Dodd-Frank law included a number of measures
designed to prevent such agencies from collapsing and spreading
risk through the market.
One part of the law required the U.S. Financial Stability
Oversight Council to designate the largest market utilities, a
tag that carries additional oversight by the Federal Reserve.
These systemic clearing agencies are eligible under the law
to apply for financial help from the Fed's discount window but
also must abide by heightened standards set by the SEC and CFTC.
The CFTC's rules for the systemic clearinghouses it
regulates have already been adopted, and the SEC's proposal is
largely similar to the CFTC's rule, agency officials said
Wednesday.
"Given the crucial role that clearing agencies play in our
financial markets, it is important that they be subject to high
standards of governance and operation," said SEC Democratic
Commissioner Luis Aguilar.