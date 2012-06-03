WASHINGTON, June 3 U.S. regulators are looking
at so-called zombie funds where money managers continue to get
paid from investors even though the fund is essentially
inactive, a top Securities and Exchange Commission official said
on Sunday.
"We are going to take a close look at that and see whether
or not there's a problem," Robert Khuzami, the SEC's enforcement
director, said on C-Span television.
The funds become inactive when their managers sit on assets
that cannot be sold or their valuations are so low that they do
not want to sell them.
Khuzami would not comment on whether he expected the SEC to
file enforcement cases against such funds, but he highlighted
the probe as an example of how the regulator has changed since
the Bernard Madoff scandal blackened the SEC's reputation.
"This is a good example of what we are doing differently
now," he said.
Under Khuzami and SEC Chairman Mary Schapiro's leadership,
the agency has tried to cut the red tape holding up
investigations and revamped its enforcement division, in part by
setting up specialized squads to tackle top securities fraud.
One of the specialized units focuses on asset management
such as hedge funds and has ramped up its expertise by hiring
risk managers, portfolio traders and mutual fund operation
types.
"We are not waiting for the fund to blow up or the headline
to appear. We are in there earlier," Khuzami said.
The SEC enforcement division is looking across all
investment advisers to see whether there are aberrations in
their performance such as earning returns in excess of
competitors using similar investment strategies.
Khuzami stressed that that was not necessarily indicative of
wrongdoing, but that it was an example of a fund that would get
close scrutiny from the SEC.
(Reporting by Rachelle Younglai; Editing by Jan Paschal)