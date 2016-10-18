Pedestrians are reflected in the windows of a branch of Bank Leumi, Israel's second-largest lender, in Tel Aviv, Israel May 30, 2013. REUTERS/Nir Elias/File Photo

WASHINGTON Bank Leumi (LUMI.TA) will pay $1.6 million and admit to wrongdoing to settle civil charges that it provided investment advice and solicited investments from U.S. customers for more than a decade without registering with federal regulators, U.S. authorities said on Tuesday.

The Securities and Exchange Commission said the Israeli bank maintained "several hundred securities accounts" and managed more than $500 million in securities for U.S. customers, even though it failed to register as required by U.S. law.

(Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch)