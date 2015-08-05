Lyft valued at $7.5 billion in new funding round: source
SAN FRANCISCO Ride services company Lyft Inc has nearly completed a funding round of at least $500 million, valuing the company at $7.5 billion, according to a source close to the company.
WASHINGTON A sharply divided U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission adopted new rules on Wednesday that will require certain companies to publish a ratio of how their chief executives' pay squares with the median pay of their workers.
Both Republican commissioners voted against the rule, saying it is nothing more than a politically charged rule that will do nothing for investors. The SEC's two Democrats praised the measure, saying it will provide valuable information to the marketplace. SEC Chair Mary Jo White, an independent, cast the tie-breaking vote.
(Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Bill Trott)
LONDON Unilever promised shareholders a multi-billion euro rewards package on Thursday after February's $143 billion takeover offer from Kraft Heinz jolted it into a corporate makeover aimed at proving it can go it alone.
SAN FRANCISCO Even with the U.S. economy boasting impressive job growth and domestic equity markets near record highs, a fragmented recovery has left many states struggling to close budget deficits nearly a decade after the 2008 financial crisis.