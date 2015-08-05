U.S. shopping-mall retailers rally after L Brands' sales report
SAN FRANCISCO Shares of U.S. shopping-mall retailers bounced back on Thursday after L Brands, the owner of Victoria's Secret, reported a smaller-than-expected decline in March sales.
WASHINGTON The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission proposed rules on Wednesday that would create a process for swap dealers to continue doing business with people who have criminal convictions or a history of regulatory violations.
At the same time, the SEC also adopted final rules that will require swap dealers and major swap traders to register with the agency.
The SEC voted unanimously to adopt the registration rules but remained torn on the proposal for the waiver process, with some saying it is too strict and others saying it lacks teeth.
WASHINGTON U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross held out hope on Thursday that the Trump administration will revive the U.S. Export-Import bank's full lending powers, saying the institution is part of its "trade toolbox" to boost exports.
SAN FRANCISCO Even with the U.S. economy boasting impressive job growth and domestic equity markets near record highs, a fragmented recovery has left many states struggling to close budget deficits nearly a decade after the 2008 financial crisis.