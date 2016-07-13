A sign for the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is pictured in the foyer of the Fort Worth Regional Office in Fort Worth, Texas June 28, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Stone

WASHINGTON The three members of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday unanimously approved changes to the agency's in-house trials, after receiving complaints that the proceedings put defendants who have allegedly violated rules in unfair positions.

The changes "are intended to update the rules and introduce additional flexibility into administrative proceedings, while continuing to provide for the timely and efficient resolution of the proceedings," according to an SEC fact sheet.

