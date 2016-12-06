TEL AVIV Secdo has raised $10 million in a funding round led by RDC, a subsidiary of Israel's Elron Electronic Industries and Rafael, Check Point Software co-founder Marius Nacht, and the founders of Anobit, which was acquired by Apple.

The funding will be used to expand U.S. sales operations, customer support, and its research and development center, Secdo said on Tuesday.

Secdo enables large businesses to quickly sort through thousands of potential cyber breach alerts that they receive each day, cutting response time to minutes.

The company was founded in 2014 by cyber security experts from Israeli army intelligence, and has offices in New York and Israel.

"After major investments in solutions that try to prevent or detect threats, the industry's focus is shifting to incident response," Secdo Chief Executive Shai Morag said.

(Reporting by Tova Cohen)