BERLIN German police evacuated two train stations in Munich late on Thursday, saying on Twitter they had received a tip regarding a planned militant attack on New Year’s Eve in the Bavarian capital.

“Actual lead that in #Munich a terror attack is planned. Please avoid crowd gatherings as well as the central train station and the Pasinger train station,” read a translation of the German tweet.

It added: “Pasinger and central stations have been evacuated. Trains are no longer running. Please follow police instructions.”

Another tweet from the police said: "We note explicitly once again that we take the threat very seriously. Please remain alert."

