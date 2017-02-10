Exclusive: A rising price-tag for Trump’s wall

President Trump’s ‘wall’ along the U.S.-Mexico border has a new estimated price-tag – and it’s about $9.6 billion higher than the figure cited by Trump during his campaign. The Department of Homeland Security’s internal report said the wall – which would actually be a series of fences and walls – would take more than three years to build and would come in at about $21.6 billion.

Trump can’t change Japan’s love of tiny cars

However friendly the round of golf is between President Trump and Japan’s Prime Minister Abe, the visit won’t change the fact that big, American-made cars and trucks just don’t sell in Japan. Read more on why Japan’s love of tiny cars will be a sore spot in trade talks.

‘I believe I can fly’

Meet Rodrigo Duterte’s environment minister, Regina Lopez, who has become the bane of big mining companies in the Philippines. She accuses them of earning “blood money,” and has no qualms about attacking the powerful, just like the country’s blunt-spoken president.

Magic kingdoms?

Walt Disney is looking to gain full control of Euro Disney after raising its stake in a deal with Saudi billionaire Prince Alwaleed bin Talal. Disney said in a statement that its French offshoot’s finances were hit by the impact of the 2015 Paris attacks and by tough business conditions in 2016.

Eyes on the prize

India’s Prime Minister Modi promised to clean up politics. But Keshav Prasad Maurya, who is running the ruling party’s campaign in a key election and who is facing 11 criminal cases, says it will take a while. When polls open in Uttah Pradesh tomorrow, Maurya says the focus has to be on victory, making Modi’s loftier aims seem far away.

Diptheria returns in Venezuela’s health crisis

Nine-year-old Eliannys Vivas started to get a sore throat last month. Five days later, Eliannys was dead, likely from diphtheria. Her death shows how vulnerable the country is to health risks amid a major economic crisis that has sparked shortages of basic medicines and vaccines.

A plan for Afghanistan

The U.S. commander of international forces in Afghanistan says a few thousand more troops are needed to train the country’s security forces – and the Afghan Defense Ministry agrees. About 8,400 U.S. troops remain in Afghanistan, well down from their peak of about 100,000 in 2011.

The feet of protest

Security officials remove members of the Economic Freedom Fighters during President Jacob Zuma's State of the Nation Address in Cape Town, South Africa February 9, 2017. REUTERS/Sumaya Hisham