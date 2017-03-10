Ossining, NY vs Trump, POTUS

The Trump National Golf Club in Westchester County, New York is worth more than $50 million and yielded more than $10 million in revenue last year. But President Donald Trump's attorney has a lawsuit pending against the town of Ossining in a bid to lower the club's tax burden. It's worth only $1.4 million, the lawsuit claims. The case is one of several between Trump businesses and local governments that remain unresolved now that Trump is president, and experts say these are basic conflicts of interest. Reuters' Joseph Ax and Grant Smith report.

Trump administration sends judges to immigration detention centers

The Justice Department is deploying 50 judges to immigration detention facilities across the United States, according to two sources and a letter seen by Reuters and sent to judges. The department is also considering asking judges to sit from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., split between two rotating shifts, to adjudicate more cases. The move comes after Trump issued an executive order in January aimed at speeding up deportations and holding migrants in detention until their cases can be heard. Reuters' Julia Edwards Ainsley reports.

Hungary's new migrant repellent

Hungary is creating a new force to patrol its southern border to keep out migrants. For this, they get the relatively high sum of $750 a month, and will carry pistols with live ammunition, batons, pepper spray, handcuffs and night-vision goggles. Some multicultural studies are part of the program. Reuters' Krisztina Than meets some of the recruits.

Karate and wooden guns: How new insurgent group stoked Myanmar crisis

The emergence of Harakah al Yaqin, the first Rohingya Muslim insurgent group to organize in Myanmar in decades, signals a dangerous new phase in a crisis that is increasingly attracting the attention of extremists in Pakistan and the Middle East. Unknown six months ago, the group has ignited a conflict in Rakhine State that has marred Myanmar's transition toward democracy and confronted leader Aung San Suu Kyi with her biggest crisis yet. Reuters' Wa Lone, Simon Lewis and Krishna Das report from Myanmar and Bangladesh.

Oil industry revives quest for deepwater reserves

Deepwater oil drilling can be expensive, time-consuming and a hard sell to investors. But the world's top energy firms are restarting their search for giant oilfields under the ocean after a two-year lull. A recovery in oil prices to about $50 a barrel from a 12-year low in 2016 is reviving oil companies' appetite for risk. Reuters' Ron Bousso reports from Houston.

Children of Fukushima face bullying

Six years after an earthquake and tsunami sparked the Fukushima meltdown, several cases of "nuclear bullying," as the Japanese media calls them, have prompted discrimination similar to that suffered by survivors of the World War Two atomic bombs. Reuters' Thomas Wilson and Minami Funakoshi tell some of their stories.

Reuters photo of the day

Cruel and unusual punishment

here

A man eats in front of his Basset Hounds during the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, Britain. REUTERS/Darren Staples