Japan to Trump: We're not China

And "Gung Ho" was just a movie. Japan is trying to give Trump a crash course on its contribution to the U.S. economy in hopes of persuading him that Tokyo is different from his favorite trade target, China. And while Japan's economy still relies on exports for growth, its officials want to alter any image Trump may have formed based on trade wars fought with the United States decades ago.

here

Trump: Without me, you're nothing

Reuters' Andy Sullivan reported an interesting comment from Donald Trump adviser Sheri Dillon about how the president elect should separate himself from his business. Dillon said stripping the Trump name off many of his assets – office towers and real estate – would diminish their value and prevent them from being sold easily. The natural question that raises is, how much is the name worth?

here

What a bundle of joy: Canada's risky home loan market

Canada's subprime mortgage providers are increasingly teaming up with unregulated rivals to sidestep rules designed to clamp down on risky lending. The result of these partnerships are so-called "bundled" loans, which make it easier for people to borrow money to buy homes, but not necessarily safer. The practice is legal, but it also hints that Canada's hot housing market might not stay hot for long. Reuters' Matt Scuffham and Allison Martell report from Toronto.

here

Survival bridge

The rubble of a bridge blown up by Islamic State in Mosul to block advancing Iraqi forces has become a lifeline for civilians as more and more of the northern city breaks loose from the grip of the ultra-hardline militants. Reuters' Stephen Kalin talks to the people making the crossing.

here

Mustang men

Meet the Arizona state prisoners who are training mustangs for the U.S. Border Patrol. Reuters' Heather Somerville and Mike Blake visit the Florence prison to see how the men, many with violent histories, learn to "gentle" these formerly feral horses, rather than "break" them, and how they apply that to their behavior toward other people.

here

Reuters photo of the day

Mandatory panda shot

here

Researchers hold giant panda cubs during an event to celebrate Lunar New Year, in a research base in Ya'an, Sichuan province. China Daily via REUTERS