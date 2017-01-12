Banco Popular at pains to protect AT1 coupons
LONDON, Jan 25 (IFR) - Spain's Banco Popular is being forced dip into reserves to ensure it can pay coupons on its Additional Tier 1 bonds in 2017 as the threat of significant losses looms large.
Japan to Trump: We're not China
And "Gung Ho" was just a movie. Japan is trying to give Trump a crash course on its contribution to the U.S. economy in hopes of persuading him that Tokyo is different from his favorite trade target, China. And while Japan's economy still relies on exports for growth, its officials want to alter any image Trump may have formed based on trade wars fought with the United States decades ago.
Trump: Without me, you're nothing
Reuters' Andy Sullivan reported an interesting comment from Donald Trump adviser Sheri Dillon about how the president elect should separate himself from his business. Dillon said stripping the Trump name off many of his assets – office towers and real estate – would diminish their value and prevent them from being sold easily. The natural question that raises is, how much is the name worth?
What a bundle of joy: Canada's risky home loan market
Canada's subprime mortgage providers are increasingly teaming up with unregulated rivals to sidestep rules designed to clamp down on risky lending. The result of these partnerships are so-called "bundled" loans, which make it easier for people to borrow money to buy homes, but not necessarily safer. The practice is legal, but it also hints that Canada's hot housing market might not stay hot for long. Reuters' Matt Scuffham and Allison Martell report from Toronto.
Survival bridge
The rubble of a bridge blown up by Islamic State in Mosul to block advancing Iraqi forces has become a lifeline for civilians as more and more of the northern city breaks loose from the grip of the ultra-hardline militants. Reuters' Stephen Kalin talks to the people making the crossing.
Mustang men
Meet the Arizona state prisoners who are training mustangs for the U.S. Border Patrol. Reuters' Heather Somerville and Mike Blake visit the Florence prison to see how the men, many with violent histories, learn to "gentle" these formerly feral horses, rather than "break" them, and how they apply that to their behavior toward other people.
* Canadian dollar at C$1.3121, or 76.21 U.S. cents * Bond prices lower across the yield curve TORONTO, Jan 25 The Canadian dollar strengthened to a one-week high against its U.S. counterpart on Wednesday, one day after U.S. President Donald Trump revived prospects for the Keystone XL pipeline and as the greenback suffered broader losses. The U.S. dollar tumbled to a seven-week low against a basket of currencies on worries that Trump was focusing too much on protectionism
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, January 25 (Fitch) The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BK) reported net income of $822 million in the fourth quarter of 2016 (4Q16) on revenue of $3.79 billion, according to Fitch Ratings. BK's 4Q16 net income equated to a 0.96% annualized return on average assets (ROAA) down from 1.10% sequential quarter but up from 0.69% a year ago. Compared to the level a year ago, BK's performance benefited from increased operat