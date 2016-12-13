Intel agencies disagree over Moscow's motive for hacking

The overseers of the U.S. intelligence community have not embraced a CIA assessment that Russian cyber attacks were aimed at helping Republican President-elect Donald Trump win the 2016 election.Three American officials told Reuters that the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) did not endorse the CIA analysis because of a lack of conclusive evidence that Moscow was trying to assist Trump at the expense of Democratic rival Hillary Clinton. Trump has called the CIA finding “ridiculous” - the latest in a string of disputes between the president-elect and the intelligence community he will soon command.

Exclusive: Bank hacking isn’t over yet

Increasingly sophisticated cyber attacks targeting the global bank transfer system have succeeded in stealing additional funds since February’s heist of $81 million from the Bangladesh central bank. The attacks underscore the continuing vulnerability of the SWIFT messaging network, which handles trillions of dollars in fund transfers daily, report Tom Bergin and Jim Finkle.

‘Trump is totally disruptive’

Donald Trump's challenges to China on trade and Taiwan are rattling American companies who fear retaliation by Beijing if the incoming administration drops Washington's long-standing position that Taiwan is part of “one China.” One source told Reuters that the business community had begun "quiet outreach" to Trump's advisers, but was wary of discussing its concerns publicly for fear of becoming a target for the president-elect, who has singled out companies such as Carrier and Boeing.

Qatar to Trump: We’ll help rebuild U.S. roads

The head of Qatar's sovereign wealth fund has told U.S. officials it will invest $10 billion in infrastructure projects inside the United States, reports Tom Finn. The investment could help to cement ties with the Trump administration at a time of uncertainty in the Gulf, where Arab states fear any retreat of U.S. power could benefit regional foe Iran.

Commentary: The lessons of Aleppo’s long, pointless siege

As long as it held out, Aleppo made a mockery of President Bashar al Assad’s ambition to once again be seen as ruler of everywhere important in Syria, writes Reuters global affairs columnist Peter Apps. Now that Damascus appears to have defeated the rebels, the wider political map of the Middle East has been completely redrawn.