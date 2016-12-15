A weak defense against ‘superbugs’

Lethal bacteria are showing resistance to more and more antibiotics – a “nightmare scenario” for public health officials – and financial and legal hurdles are making it harder than ever for science to create effective new drugs. In the third of a series on “superbugs,” Reuters explores this dangerous “discovery void” in drug development.

Outward bound

A ceasefire deal in Aleppo, Syria is allowing some residents of the besieged city to leave. At least 17 buses and 10 ambulances drove out of the rebel-held part of Aleppo on Thursday, according to a Reuters reporter in the city. The ceasefire and evacuation will end years of fighting in Aleppo between the Syrian government and allied Shi'ite militia, and mostly Sunni rebels seeking to oust President Bashar al-Assad.

Commentary: Mr. Trump, here’s what other presidents learned from the CIA

President-elect Donald Trump could learn a lot by reading about how the CIA opened the kingdom of secrets for prospective presidents over the past 40 years. Reuters columnist Tim Weiner, whose books include "Legacy of Ashes: The History of the CIA," outlines what past presidents have learned from the intelligence agency over the years. Among the nuggets: What a briefing between Jimmy Carter and George H.W. Bush in 1976 revealed.

Unlimited pumping has limits after all

Saudi Arabia has long said it could produce up to 12 million barrels of oil per day if necessary, a pump-at-will claim that has never been tested. This past year, it pumped more than 10.7 million barrels a day, but analysts say that volume stretched the country’s resources. This may be one of the key reasons why Riyadh pushed so hard for a global deal to cut production to around 10 million barrels a day.

Wicked awesome pot milestone

Massachusetts on Thursday became the first state in the Northeast United States to legalize marijuana for recreational use, a step that advocates say could help spread the drug's acceptance across the country. Massachusetts is now one of eight states that have legalized the drug for recreational use since voters in Washington and Colorado first approved the idea in 2012.