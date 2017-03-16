A tasting menu of options to fight India's food label proposals

Food and drink companies and trade groups have discussed how to lobby more effectively against Indian proposals for higher taxes and stricter labeling rules on fatty or sugary foods, Reuters' Aditya Kalra reports. India soon plans to require fat, sugar and salt content of products on packaging, and may even levy a "fat tax" on what it considers junk food. This graphic (here) on diabetes deaths by country shows you why. And here is Kalra's interview with Pawan Kumar Agarwal, chief executive of the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India. (here) Do not read with jalebi or samosa in hand.

An in-depth portrait of the Dutch elections

The Reuters graphics team provides a deep visual look at the results of the Dutch election, in which Dutch center-right Prime Minister Mark Rutte fought off the challenge of anti-Islam and anti-EU rival Geert Wilders

) to score an election victory that was hailed across Europe by governments facing a rising wave of nationalism.

Hydropower diplomacy in Kashmir

India has fast-tracked hydropower projects worth $15 billion in Kashmir in recent months, ignoring warnings from Islamabad that power stations on rivers flowing into Pakistan will disrupt water supplies. The swift approval of projects that had languished for years came after Prime Minister Narendra Modi suggested that sharing the waterways could be conditional on Pakistan clamping down on anti-India militants that New Delhi says it shelters. Reuters' Neha Dasgupta and Sanjeev Miglani report.

Another train disaster waiting to happen

Ethanol shippers are still primarily using the type of rail cars that were deemed too unsafe to carry crude oil after the explosion that killed 47 people in Lac Megantic, Quebec in 2013. Thousands of replacement cars meant to better withstand an accident are sitting idle in rail yards because the ethanol industry is not required to use them for another six years, and they cost about three time as much as the older cars, according to industry sources. Reuters' Jarrett Renshaw and Chris Prentice report on the danger that this poses.

Starboard overboard at Macy's

Starboard Value LP, the activist hedge fund that pressured Macy's to separate its real estate from its retail business, sold its stake in the department store operator, Reuters' Greg Roumeliotis and Michael Flaherty report exclusively. This comes after Canada's Hudson's Bay Co failed to turn its acquisition approach for Macy's into a concrete offer.

The red pen and the Rohingya right to return

Since security forces swept into their villages in northwestern Myanmar late last year, around 75,000 Rohingya Muslims have fled across the nearby border to Bangladesh. Many now fear that the authorities in Myanmar could make their displacement permanent. Reuters' Simon Lewis and Wa Lone report on the dreaded "red pen" that can declare missing Muslims ineligible to return to their homes.

