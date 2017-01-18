Inside Davos

China promises great opening, businesses see great wall

Beijing has some way to go to convince foreign businesses that it is serious about liberalizing China's economy, despite President Xi Jinping's speech at Davos on Tuesday and new proposals to relax restrictions on foreign investment. Reuters' Michael Martina and John Ruwitch report from Davos.

Sticks and stones may break my bones, but lower corporate tax rates excite me

Donald Trump unnerved drug company executives a week ago by saying they were getting away with murder on pricing, but that wouldn't stop Novartis from increasing its investment in the United States. The president-elect's plan to cut corporate tax rates would make the USA an attractive place for Novartis to invest, its chief executive officer told Reuters' Ben Hirschler at Davos.

HSBC = 'How Soon, Brexit Crossing'?

HSBC will move staff responsible for generating around a fifth of its UK-based trading revenue to Paris following Britain's exit from the European Union, Chief Executive Stuart Gulliver told Reuters at Davos.

Trump's mixed messages vex business

Early optimism among business lobbyists and executives that Donald Trump's election heralded better days has slowly given way to uncertainty as the president-elect fires off mixed and sometimes confusing messages on healthcare, taxes and trade. Reuters' Patrick Rucker and Sarah Lynch report.

Reuters photo of the day

I know you're out there, I can see you tweeting.

Donald Trump speaks to diplomats at the Presidential Inaugural Committee Chairman's Global Dinner in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst