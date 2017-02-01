Most Americans don't feel safer after the travel ban

Less than one-third of Americans believe that President Donald Trump's travel ban on citizens from seven majority-Muslim countries makes them "more safe," according to a Reuters/Ipsos opinion poll. The data in detail. (here)

Profits of doom: Mosul mechanics swamped as bombs shatter city

"Business is great. It is up by 50 percent," says Mosul car repair shop owner Khaled Younes. Thank the suicide bombers, explosive devices, mortar attacks and air strikes coming from all around. Reuters' Michael Georgy speaks to the mechanics and the people spending more than they can afford to keep their vehicles running amid the chaos and destruction.

The Permian Basin: home of western swing

And once you're down in Texas, Permian's still the king. Reuters' Ernest Scheyder explains why the Permian Basin accounts for a disproportionate share of the shale industry's recovery and why some land sales there have nearly doubled their prices as a result. It's not the same kind of recovery the rest of the industry is seeing elsewhere in the United States.

Japan secures extra cost cuts on the F-35

Tokyo has secured cost cuts on support equipment for its next batch of six U.S. F-35 stealth fighter aircraft of around $100 million, Reuters reports exclusively. The deal represents a rare case of Tokyo negotiating down the price of military hardware from its U.S. ally and underscores progress for the Lockheed Martin Corp-run F-35 program, which has faced criticism over cost overruns and other problems.

They're still shooting in Manila

If you thought that the Philippine anti-drug police operation that's left thousands dead were over, you’d be wrong. Despite the order to halt these encounters, people are still getting shot and dying in the street. Reuters' Martin Petty reports from Manila.

Reuters photo of the day

Hang on

A savar, or jockey, guides his bulls in a race in Pind Sultani, Pakistan. REUTERS/Caren Firouz