Reuters photo of the day

Mourners

Mourners grieve at a vigil in honor of Edward and Edwin Bryant, twin brothers who were shot and killed in Chicago. At right is a photograph of the brothers as children. REUTERS/Jim Young

In Ohio, a spelling error could cost you your vote

Reuters found that a law requiring information to perfectly match what's on voter registration files has been applied in wildly varying ways with unequal enforcement through Ohio's counties. In short, voters should watch out for any errors they might make, even if they're blind like 86-year-old Roland Gilbert, profiled in this story by Reuters' Andy Sullivan and John Whitesides.

Newest weapon in hunt for insider traders paying off

Reuters' Nate Raymond reports on the Analysis and Detection Center of the SEC's Market Abuse Unit. It culls through billions of rows of trading data going back 15 years to identify individuals who have made repeated, well-timed trades ahead of corporate news. It is showing results.

Special Report: In Crimea, Russia signals military resolve with new and revamped bases

Russian soldiers have reoccupied missile bunkers that dot the verdant hills along Crimea’s southern coast. They are one small part of a new Russian program to militarize the Crimean peninsula. Based on recent site observations by Reuters, accounts from locals, media reports and official Russian data, Moscow has reanimated multiple Soviet-built facilities in the region, built new bases and stationed soldiers there.

Ukrainians shocked as politicians declare vast wealth

An anti-corruption reform requiring senior Ukrainian officials to declare their wealth online has exposed a vast difference between the fortunes of politicians and those they represent. Some declared millions of dollars in cash. Others said they owned fleets of luxury cars, expensive Swiss watches, diamond jewelry and large tracts of land. Meanwhile, the average salary in Ukraine is just over $200 per month.

Feud at India's top conglomerate shocks a proud community

The bitter public feud between the Tata family, which controls India's most respected conglomerate, and its now ousted chairman Cyrus Mistry has created an unwelcome stir in the tiny Parsi community to which both sides belong.

Behind Philippines' ties with China, a billionaire and his rehab centers

At the end of Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte's landmark visit to China last month, he held a brief private meeting with a businessman who may have played a crucial role in improving ties between the two nations. Huang Rulun, a rags-to-riches Chinese billionaire funding two huge drug rehabilitation centers in the Philippines, has been held up by Duterte as a symbol of the relationship between the two nations.

