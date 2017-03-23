The Wider Image: Witnessing the London attack (graphic images)

Reuters photographer Toby Melville recounts his experiences on the scene of Wednesday’s attack in London, where a British-born motorist plowed into pedestrians and stabbed an unarmed policeman near Westminster before being shot dead (here). It had been a quiet afternoon in central London and Melville was taking pictures around parliament for stories about Britain's exit from the European Union. Then he heard a thud. “There was a man lying about 10 yards away from me," Melville recalls, describing the moment a man fell from London's Westminster Bridge to the pavement below. "Of a dozen or so people, some of them seemed to be conscious,” Melville said. “I didn't know there had been a vehicle involved at the time, someone said 'bus', someone said 'car' someone said 'shooting'," he said.here

Exclusive: U.S. embassies try out 'extreme vetting'

U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson has directed U.S. diplomatic missions to identify "populations warranting increased scrutiny" and toughen screening for visa applicants in those groups, according to diplomatic cables seen by Reuters. The memos provide insight into how the U.S. government is implementing what President Donald Trump has called "extreme vetting" of foreigners, and also demonstrate the administrative and logistical hurdles the White House faces in executing Trump’s vision.

War on oil regulation might be a bust

Trump’s White House has said his plans to slash environmental regulations will trigger a new energy boom. But the top U.S. oil and gas companies have been telling their shareholders that regulations have little impact on their business, according to a Reuters review of U.S. securities filings from the top producers.here

Hospitals stall plans while waiting for Obamacare shakeout

Uncertainty surrounding the Republican plan to replace Obamacare is forcing some U.S. hospitals to delay expansion plans, cut costs, or take on added risk to borrow money for capital investment projects. The feeling of caution has seeped into the municipal bond market, where nonprofit hospitals access capital. here

Trump Tantrum looms on Wall Street if healthcare effort stalls

Investors are dialing back hopes that U.S. President Donald Trump will swiftly enact his agenda, treating Thursday’s vote on a healthcare bill as a litmus test which could give stock investors another reason to sell. Any hint of further trouble for Trump's agenda, especially his proposed tax cut, could precipitate a stock market correction, said one veteran investor.here

Exclusive: Westinghouse's clients gear up for bankruptcy fight - sources

The U.S. utilities that are clients of Toshiba Corp's nuclear power plant construction subsidiary, Westinghouse Electric Co LLC, have hired advisers to prepare for its potential bankruptcy, according to people familiar with the matter. The move is a sign Toshiba sees Westinghouse's bankruptcy as increasingly likely. here

A minute’s silence

Flowers are left outside New Scotland Yard after a minute's silence the morning after an attack by a man driving a car and wielding a knife left five people dead and dozens injured, in London. REUTERS/Neil Hall