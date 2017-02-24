President Trump spoke to Reuters. Here are the key comments:

- "It would be wonderful, a dream would be that no country would have nukes, but if countries are going to have nukes, we’re going to be at the top of the pack."

- China could solve the North Korea security challenge "very easily if they want to."

- On the European Union: "I'm totally in favor of it." (here)

- A two-state Israel-Palestinian conflict resolution would work for him, but he would be satisfied with whatever makes the two sides happy.

- NATO members should pay more for their own defense.

- A Republican border tax could create U.S. jobs. (here)

Trump's transgender move puts spotlight on Supreme Court case

The Trump administration’s move to rescind guidance allowing transgender students to use the bathrooms of their choice has raised the stakes for an upcoming U.S. Supreme Court case that could deliver a landmark decision on the issue. The eight justices are due to hear oral arguments on March 28 on whether the Gloucester County School Board in Virginia can block Gavin Grimm, a female-born transgender high school student, from using the boys' bathroom. A ruling is due by the end of June. Reuters' Lawrence Hurley reports.

Canada's housing market -- some might say it's in a bubble

Low borrowing costs and hot demand in key urban centers will keep pushing Canadian house prices higher this year, a Reuters poll showed, pressuring policymakers to take further steps to rein in a market that more experts are calling a bubble.

How money flowed to Gambia's ex president

A Reuters exclusive: Funds from a dollar bank account in the name of the Jammeh Foundation for Peace, a charity founded by Gambia's former president Yahya Jammeh, flowed to Jammeh himself, not to foundation projects, according to bank records and interviews with a former charity official and a former presidential staff member. Edward McAllister and Emma Farge report from Dakar.

Why Estonia's prime minister is learning Russian

It is a sign of the times in Estonia, a Baltic state always suspicious of the Kremlin's ambitions in the region, that Prime Minister Juri Ratas is learning Russian. Worried that divided loyalties in its largely Russian-speaking border areas could lay Estonia open to conflicts like those in eastern Ukraine and Crimea, Estonia wants to better integrate its Russian-speaking minority.

China considers faster IPO approval to lure large tech deals

China's securities regulator is considering offering a shortcut for some of the country's largest technology companies to list their shares, allowing them to jump a long line of applicants and boost domestic bourses. Reuters' Julie Zhu and Elzio Barreto report this exclusive story from Hong Kong.

Say hello to the Misters Erbil

"Mr. Erbil" is the first "gentlemen's club" in this region of Iraq. Its Kurdish members regularly gather for photoshoots wearing outfits to promote the creations of local craftsmen. REUTERS/Azad Lashkaril