Reuters photo of the day

Wounded elephant

here

A forest guard provides water to an injured elephant, who according to forest officials fractured his front-right leg in August while being chased by villagers. Near Bangalore, India. REUTERS/ Abhishek N. Chinnappa

Pope Francis the manager - surprising, secretive, shrewd

Pope Francis has used his own management style to try to shake up the Church since his election in 2013. Interviews with a dozen current and past Vatican officials and aides paint a portrait of the pope as eschewing filters between him and the outside world. He carries his own black briefcase, keeps his own agenda, and makes many of his own calls. Behind Francis's approach is a clear mandate, received from the cardinals who elected him in 2013, to overhaul the curia. Reuters' Philip Pullella reports from Vatican City.

here

Exclusive: Trump says Clinton policy on Syria would lead to World War Three

From Reuters' interview with Donald Trump at his resort in Doral Springs, Florida: Trump questioned how Hillary Clinton would negotiate with Vladimir Putin after demonizing him; blamed Barack Obama for a downturn in U.S. relations with the Philippines, bemoaned a lack of Republican unity behind his candidacy, and said he would easily win the election if the party leaders would support him.

here

Trump says voter fraud is 'very common,' but is it?

Reuters video interviews people who say yes and people who say no.

here

Commentary: How Trump is tearing evangelicals asunder

Boston College political science professor Alan Wolfe explains. Also in commentary: Do the hopes of working-class whites fall with Trump's polls? Yes, argues Justin Gest of George Mason University. (here)

here

Podcast: Is the U.S. at war? Sorry, that's classified

Reuters.com Managing Editor Jason Fields turns up some surprising answers in this edition of the Reuters War college podcast.

here

Rebuilding economy-class airline seats

Reuters looks at the opportunities and challenges.

here