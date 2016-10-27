Reuters photo of the day

What's happening in the Philippines

A 17-year-old girl and her friend were killed by motorcycle-riding gunmen in an alley in Manila, Philippines, on Oct. 26. A cardboard sign reading "Tulak ka, hayop ka", which translates to "You are a (drug) pusher, you are an animal" was found with the body of the girl's friend, police say. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

At Iraqi village, victory is fraught with risks in Mosul offensive

"There are so many bombs planted that I now regard the ground as my enemy," said Kurdish Peshmerga fighter Germad Yihya as he stood outside the village of Fadiliya, Iraq. There also are suicide bombers and IS militants potentially hiding everywhere, he said. Reuters' Michael Georgy reports on how Iraqi and Kurdish forces are clearing villages like Fadiliya during the offensive to drive the Islamic State out of nearby Mosul.

More Republicans expect Clinton, rather than Trump, to win U.S. election

More Republicans now think Democrat Hillary Clinton, rather than Donald Trump, will win the presidency, as their party's candidate struggles with difficulties including allegations of sexual misconduct and his suggestion he may not honor the outcome of the election. Reuters' Chris Kahn reports.

Britain's mixed messages deepen Brexit rifts with EU

Britain's mixed messages on leaving the European Union are making other European countries nervous. That is hurting financial markets. Reuters reports from Berlin, London and Brussels.

Exclusive: Casino mogul Adelson says no certainty over Las Vegas stadium for NFL's Raiders

Casino mogul Sheldon Adelson said he is prepared to walk away from a deal to build a stadium that would help relocate the National Football League's Oakland Raiders to Las Vegas if terms offered by the team do not improve. Ari Rabinovitch reports from Tel Aviv. And on the latest episode of Keeping Score, sports consultant Rick Horrow and Reuters' Dan Colarusso discuss the deal.

The $900,000 question behind Bob Dylan's Nobel prize

Dylan's silence since he was awarded the Nobel Prize for Literature might mean he never sees the award money. Reuters' Johan Sennero explains.

