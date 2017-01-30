Don't be a zero – get reacquainted with ZBB

The number of U.S. companies using a budgeting tool made famous in the 1970s by former President Jimmy Carter is surging. Zero-based budgeting requires managers to justify each line item of spending, or even build their budgets from scratch. That's different than using the previous year's budget as a starting point. "ZBB" often cracks down on the size of a company's real estate holdings, corporate travel, international assignment terms, redundant technology and outside consultants. Employees get cut, too. Reuters' Tim McLaughlin reports.

Reuters journalists captured stirring scenes at U.S. airports as thousands of people protested President Donald Trump's order to halt Syrian refugee immigration, ban incoming travelers from seven majority-Muslim countries and even turned away dual-U.S. citizens and permanent U.S. residents.

Murder at Quebec City mosque

A gunman killed six people dead and wounded eight others during Sunday night prayers. Reuters' Kevin Dougherty and Allison Lampert report on the scene and provide background on growing threats of Islamophobia in Quebec. The shooting comes as Canada affirmed its policy of welcoming refugees from Syria and other Muslim-majority countries after the United States drew back.

The condoms of the Knights of Malta

Reuters' Philip Pullella delivers the tale of Matthew Festing, who until a few days ago was head of the nearly 1,000-year-old Knights of Malta. Festing lost his job in a feud with Pope Francis that hinged on the discovery that one of the charity group's aid projects in Myanmar distributed condoms, in conflict with Catholic policy. Festing's challenge is a revealing tale into how Francis continues to battle to consolidate his power four years after becoming pope.

The thin blue line seeks less red tape

Police unions unhappy about federal oversight of their departments to reduce complaints of bias and abuse might get a good reception from the new administration. Some of the country's biggest police groups want to renegotiate Justice Department "consent decrees" from the Obama administration over these programs, citing wasteful spending among other problems. Civil rights groups are alarmed. Reuters' Julia Harte and Timothy McLaughlin report.

For the Tinder profile pic

A man takes a photograph of his friend near a fire that broke out at oil wells set ablaze by Islamic State militants. Qayyara region, Iraq. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed