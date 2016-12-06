Full honors funeral service

here

James Moriarty gives a final salute to his son, U.S Army Staff Sergeant James Moriarty, at Arlington National Cemetery. Moriarty was killed in November when his convoy came under fire as it entered a military base in Jordan. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Police rack up an almost perfectly deadly record in Philippine drug war

Asked why almost every police drug encounter ended with the suspect being killed, Derrick Carreon, spokesman for the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency, chuckled: “I guess some cops are just good at shooting. They’re probably good shots.” In 51 shootings by police in drug busts, 100 suspects were killed and just 3 wounded. The 97 percent kill ratio, eyewitness testimony and other evidence amassed by Reuters suggest officers are summarily gunning down suspects in President Duterte’s crackdown. Read the latest Reuters special report from the Philippines.

here

Special Report: 500 drowned in the Mediterranean on April 9. No one investigated. Until now.

A Reuters investigation into the deaths of more than 500 migrants in the sinking of a trawler in the Mediterranean in April has found that no official body has held anyone to account for the deaths or even opened an inquiry.

here#story/60

Trump advisors aim to privatize oil-rich Indian reservations

Native American reservations cover just 2 percent of the United States, but they may contain about a fifth of the nation’s oil and gas, along with vast coal reserves. Now, a group of advisors to Donald Trump on Native American issues wants to free those resources from what they call a suffocating federal bureaucracy that holds title to 56 million acres of tribal lands, two chairmen of the coalition told Reuters in exclusive interviews. The group proposes to put those lands into private ownership - a politically explosive idea that could upend more than century of policy designed to preserve Indian tribes on U.S.-owned reservations, which are governed by tribal leaders as sovereign nations. Reuters' Valerie Volcovici reports.

here

In Afghan province, government woos allies against Islamic State

Afghan authorities are appealing to local elders in the remote eastern province of Nuristan to help prevent militants loyal to Islamic State from expanding into new territory. The mountainous and thickly forested province bordering Pakistan is seen by Afghan authorities as a potential new base for the self-proclaimed offshoot of Islamic State, whose desire to stoke sectarian tensions was underlined this year in a series of high-profile attacks. Reuters' Hamid Shalizi reports.

here

Exclusive: McDonald's to keep minority stake in China, Hong Kong stores

McDonald's is looking to raise $1 billion to $2 billion with the sale of its China and Hong Kong stores after it decided to keep "a significant minority stake in the business," a person with direct knowledge of the plans said.

here

Barclays' exit from energy trading stirs concerns over liquidity

British bank Barclays has joined the list of top banks to exit energy trading, an exodus that analysts say raises concern among oil producers that falling liquidity means they cannot use derivatives for their basic function: to hedge risk by locking in future prices.

here

U.S. retailers value enthusiasm over experience for holiday hires

This holiday shopping season, wearing the brand is more likely to help get you a job in a store than experience, as retailers look for enthusiasm that will persuade customers to spend and help numb the impact of online rivals like Amazon. Hiring managers in the United States said they are looking for "brand evangelism" - candidates who regularly wear company products or had knowledge of them - while job portals show employers emphasizing interpersonal skills, a keen fashion sense and concise yet creative resumes.

here