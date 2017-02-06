From Iraq to Tennessee: how they made it to America

Reuters tells the story of Fuad Sharef, and how he got himself and his family from Iraq to Nashville, despite being turned away earlier under the U.S. travel ban instituted by President Donald Trump. Reporters Ahmed Rasheed and Chris Francesani also spoke to other people who made it to America, and one who is still trying. "I learned a lesson that if you have a right, never surrender," Sharef said.

New England Patriots: From behind, overtime

Super Bowl LI: See the pictures from Reuters and USA Today photographers from the Patriots' surprise 34-28 win (here) against the Atlanta Falcons.

Snap: Investment without representation

Snapchat parent Snap Inc. outlined an aggressive expansion plan for its social media network in documents that prepare the way for its public stock offering. But don't expect to have a say in it. Shares will not come with voting rights, an unprecedented feature for an IPO despite years of rising concerns about corporate governance from fund managers looking to gain influence over executives. Reuters Breakingviews columnists discuss the decision in this podcast (here).

Deleted postings about missing Chinese billionaire hint at tensions

Scores of China social media postings about a well-connected billionaire who went missing from a Hong Kong hotel have been deleted, pointing to what appears to be heightened sensitivity in Beijing over the case of Xiao Jianhua.

Glencore holds on to its Libya operation

Swiss-based commodities giant Glencore has extended a deal with Libya's state oil firm to be the sole marketer of one third of the country's current crude oil production, sources told Reuters.

Reuters photo of the day

Could have just hired a DJ instead

A performer dressed in a chimpanzee costume walks past brides as they arrive at a mass marriage ceremony. Bahirkhand village, north of Kolkata, India. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

