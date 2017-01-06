How a Trump tariff would tax Nissan

Donald Trump threatened Toyota with a big tariff if it exports cars built in Mexico to the U.S. market. But what about Nissan? Its production dwarfs that of Toyota, Honda and Mazda in Mexico, and it exports roughly half of its output to the United States. Nissan's Mexico vehicle sales also comprise about a quarter of its total U.S. vehicle sales.

Why we're hearing two stories about Trump and intelligence

One day we hear that Trump will rearrange U.S. intelligence agencies after taking office, and another day we hear that he won't. This might have something to do with the conflicting priorities of different anonymous sources in the Trump camp. Reuters' Mark Hosenball reports.

Retailer stock cuts prompt calls for alterations

Weak holiday sales at U.S. department stores caused what Reuters' Nandita Bose calls a share massacre. How do they get out of the hole? Not through new ways to increase revenue, analysts say, but the usual financial tailor's methods: management restructuring and cost cutting. Such cuts usually begin with layoffs.

Exclusive: ZTE cuts 5 percent of its jobs

The cuts come months after the USA said it would impose a ban on U.S. company exports to ZTE after the Chinese phone handset maker allegedly broke sanctions on sales to Iran. One source tells Reuters' Sijia Jiang that he was told to cut staff who had applied for jobs at rival Huawei. He said ZTE labeled these people as "unstable factors."

Reuters photo of the day

Maybe it's me, but it looks like someone's not sufficiently serene in row 24

Schoolchildren attend a yoga session at a camp in Ahmedabad, India. REUTERS/Amit Dave