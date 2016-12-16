Reuters photo of the day

Welcome to Canada

U.S. Vice President Joe Biden steps off his plane in a snow storm upon his arrival at the Ottawa International Airport. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

It's only acrobatic rock n' roll, but Putin's daughter likes it

Russia is building a $30 million complex for acrobatic rock'n'roll, a niche sport in which President Vladimir Putin's daughter is a leading dancer and has a senior role for development, a Reuters review of public documents has shown.

A wolf, a fighter, like a man

Wearing a camouflage cap over her headscarf, Miaad al-Jubbouri cuts an unusual figure among the hundreds of men fighting to retake a village from Islamic State in northern Iraq. The mother of five was the sole woman among a joint force of Iraqi army and tribal militias who attacked the village of Kanous on Wednesday - one of multiple fronts in a campaign to drive the insurgents from their remaining strongholds in Iraq. Reuters' Isabel Coles reports.

Who needs intelligence? Ask Donald Trump

President-elect Donald Trump is receiving an average of one presidential intelligence briefing a week, according to U.S. officials familiar with the matter, far fewer than most of his recent predecessors.

The man who made India's rupees disappear

Reuters' Rupam Jain and Douglas Busvine profile Hasmukh Adhia and the tiny group of bureaucrats whom Prime Minister Narendra Modi trusted to come up with “demonitisation” – an awkward word for invalidating 86 percent of the country's cash to try to eliminate corruption and "black money."

Exclusive: Banks want to be subject to EU laws for five years in post-Brexit deal

Large banks in Britain want the UK government to allow their industry to remain subject to EU laws for up to five years after Brexit, a move likely to enrage euroskeptics who want to break away from the bloc's legal system as soon as possible. The banks are also pressing the government to allow the European Court of Justice to rule on decisions related to their businesses during that period, according to a document reviewed by Reuters.

Exclusive: Bangladesh panel finds insiders negligent in central bank heist

In his first detailed comments on the inquiry since a report was submitted to the government in May, former central bank governor Mohammed Farashuddin said the officials were low to mid-level and were not directly involved in the crime. "They were negligent, careless and indirect accomplices," he said in an interview. "The committee came to the conclusion that the heist was essentially committed by external elements."

