Trump and the auto show: Speak loudly and carry a big stick shift

Many automakers plan to use this year’s Detroit auto show to tout investments in the United States and their commitments to U.S. employment following Donald Trump's threats to slap "big" tariffs on automakers for importing vehicles from Mexico. Reuters' Bernie Woodall and David Shepardson report.

What happens when automakers send Mexico to the junkyard

Reuters' Christine Murray visits San Luis Potosi in Mexico, where Ford's sudden decision to scrap a $1.6 billion car plant is having a huge negative effect on the local economy. Ford's move came after Trump's threats to tax the company for importing foreign vehicles, but the company says that's not why it suddenly changed its plans.

The high cost of repealing 'Obamacare'

Reuters columnist Mark Miller explains why the Republican effort to repeal the Affordable Care Act would cost old Americans a huge amount of money and would raise the cost of Medicare for current and future enrollees.

The Istanbul shooting and the Uighur connection

Istanbul is home, often a welcoming one, to Uighurs from China and other people from the far-flung Turkic regions of central Asia. More recent arrivals, however, have raised fears that they might be Islamist militants. This fear has grown after the Istanbul nightclub attack that killed 39 people on New Year's Day. Reuters' Humeyra Pamuk visits the neighborhood where the suspect, thought to be Uighur, was based.

Why are interest rates rising? Ask the REITs.

Investors puzzled over whether U.S. interest rates are rising due to a stronger economy or because of fears about inflation might want to look at the recent gains in REITs for some useful guidance. Real estate investment trusts typically perform poorly in an environment of rising interest rates, as they are used by some investors as a proxy for bonds when fixed income returns pale. Reuters' Rodrigo Campos explains.

Reuters photo of the day

It's good for you

Men wearing loincloths hold on to ice as they bathe in ice-cold water outside the Teppozu Inari shrine in Tokyo. About 100 participants took part in the Shinto ceremony to purify their souls and wish for good health in the new year, organizers said. REUTERS/Toru Hanai