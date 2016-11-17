U.S. President Barack Obama is welcomed by German Chancellor Angela Merkel upon his arrival at the chancellery in Berlin, Germany, November 17, 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Sealing off Mosul

The U.S.-backed offensive to crush Islamic State in its last major stronghold in Iraq has entered its second month – and the battle to retake the city is making slow progress. Opponents of the hardline Sunni group sought finally to seal off Mosul from all sides after an elite army unit, the Counter Terrorism Service, breached the city's eastern limits two weeks ago. But other army units have yet to enter from the northern and the southern sides.

War College: Actually, the Kremlin didn’t want Trump to win

Kremlinology is back in fashion. But in the recent U.S. presidential election, says Russia expert Mark Galeotti, many outsiders misinterpreted Vladimir Putin’s allegiance. In this “War College” podcast, Galeotti explains why.

Breakingviews: For Harvard’s business school dean, an ethical dilemma

Nitin Nohria essentially wrote the book on ethics and leadership. But Nohria, the dean of Harvard’s Business School, also sits on the board of Tata Sons, the Indian conglomerate at the center of a corporate governance scandal, writes Breakingviews columnist Una Galani. The link risks damaging the brand of one of the world's top business schools by suggesting its leaders don't practice the values they charge a fortune to teach.

Thou shalt not hide this tablet

A 1,500-year-old stone tablet with the earliest known chiseled inscription of the Ten Commandments was sold at a California auction for $850,000. The two-foot square slab of white marble, weighing in at about 115 pounds, was sold in Beverly Hills to a still-unknown buyer. What is known: The tablet will have to go on public display in accordance with the wishes of the seller, Rabbi Shaul Deutsch.

Commentary: For Trump, filling 4,000 government jobs will be easier than you think

Reuters columnist Peter Van Buren, a 24-year State Department veteran, explains how President-elect Donald Trump is going to fill 4,000 political appointee jobs.

“The currency of public service is power,” Van Buren writes, “and official Washington will kneel on broken glass before any but an ideological handful would turn down a job with access to the West Wing.”