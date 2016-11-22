A traffic jam is seen as people evacuate after tsunami advisories were issued following an earthquake, in Iwaki, Fukushima prefecture, Japan, in this photo taken by Kyodo November 22, 2016. Kyodo/via REUTERS

Fighting the Republican tide

Democratic leaders nationwide are struggling to find a new message to claw back support and avoid years in the political wilderness, reports James Oliphant. Their emerging consensus: That the party has neglected local campaigns in favor of winning national races. Their new focus: next year’s governors’ races in New Jersey and Virginia.

‘Head to the highest possible ground’

Japan put to use the bitter lessons of its 2011 tsunami on Tuesday, when a 7.4 magnitude quake hit the same area where giant waves killed about 18,000 people five years ago. This time, officials implemented new evacuation plans that included warning blasts to mobile phones and more urgent broadcast messages to ensure that coastal residents evacuated in time – and didn’t go back to check out the incoming waves.

Guns not so blazing for Black Friday

Gun sales peaked in October ahead of Election Day, as consumers worried that Hillary Clinton would institute new regulations for gun ownership if she were elected. Going into the busiest shopping season of the year, gunmakers are not expecting sales to break any records. Retailers say if Clinton had won, they “would have sold out already.”

Empty streets, empty pockets

A Syrian refugee camp in Jordan that once housed 125,000 people is now down to 79,000 residents. More than half a million people passed through Zaatari since it sprung up as an emergency tent city, and over time the camp bustled with shops and more permanent housing solutions. But with refugees either returning to Syria or fleeing to the West—and new residents not arriving since Jordan sealed off its border with Syria -- there has been no new inflow. The result: an economic downturn in a neglected area of Jordan.

Born in Japan, but not Japanese

Japan’s immigration policies force a harsh choice on some children born in the country to families seeking asylum: You can stay but your parents have to go. A Reuters investigation followed some of the 500 young people living a life of perpetual uncertainty where family members can’t work, get health insurance, travel outside their prefectures without permission—and could face detention at any time.

The reform that flattered to deceive

Portugal looked like it was making great strides toward economic stability and judicial reform two years ago. Not so much today. A Reuters special report finds that the justice system remains rife with problems, and an ongoing bottleneck in an economy still struggling under bad debts.