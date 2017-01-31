Mobilizing an army of car dealers

Automakers under attack by Donald Trump for building cars and parts in other countries and importing them into the United States are fighting back, though quietly so as to avoid upsetting the new president. They're warning auto dealers that the Republican plan to put a "big border tax" on imports. That, they say, will raise costs for buyers and threaten dealer jobs. Reuters' Ginger Gibson and David Shepardson report.

Maximize your value, Charlie Brown

Iconix Brand Group wants to sell its majority stake in Peanuts Worldwide LLC, which owns the rights to cartoon strip characters Snoopy and Charlie Brown, sources told Reuters exclusively.

Raiders of the boss's ark

Meet Elliott Management, specialist in the art of the short-term corporate romance. They bought 7.6 percent of LifeLock, and at their first meeting with the executives, offered to buy the company. Five months later, Lifelock sold to Symantec instead... where Elliott is a big shareholder. Elliott got an 80 percent return on investment for five months. So much for old-fashioned shareholder activism where you buy, then harass the managers until you get what you want. Reuters' Michael Flaherty and Liana Baker explain the strategy.

Survivor describes Quebec City mosque shooting

Abdi was sitting cross-legged on the floor reading the Quran with his friends when the shooting began - a staccato spray of bullets into the crowd of worshippers gathered on Sunday at the mosque. He hit the deck and prayed. When it was over, he stood and beheld "a graveyard" – dead, dying and injured people just feet from where he and his friends had lain. "It was a horrible moment."

The 'Ice Station Zebra' remake

Under President Vladimir Putin, Moscow is rushing to re-open abandoned Soviet military, air and radar bases on remote Arctic islands and to build new ones, as Russia pushes ahead with a claim to almost half a million square miles of the Arctic. It's the biggest military buildup in Russia since the 1991 Soviet fall, and it has a lot of ramifications for the hydrocarbon reserves in the region. Reuters' Andrew Osborn reports from Murmansk.