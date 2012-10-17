Specialty mattress maker Select Comfort Corp (SCSS.O) reported higher-than-expected quarterly earnings, helped by a jump in same-store sales, prompting the retailer to raise its 2012 profit outlook.

Shares of the Minneapolis, Minnesota-based company rose 5.2 percent to $34.33 in trading after the bell on Wednesday.

The company, which sells mattresses at prices ranging from $649 to upwards of $5149, has been innovating its product line and increasing its store count to gain share from rivals such as Tempur-Pedic International Inc (TPX.N) and Sealy Corp ZZ.N.

Chief Executive Shelly Ibach said she would continue increasing investments to build the company's brand name and develop new products within its 'Sleep Number' beds and bedding line, in the fourth quarter.

The company raised its full-year profit outlook to between $1.51 and $1.53 per share, from its previous forecast of between $1.41 and $1.47 per share.

Analysts on average expect a profit of $1.47 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Select Comfort which has beat quarterly profit expectations for seven quarters in a row, reported net income of $26.2 million, or 46 cents per share for the third quarter, compared with $17.2 million, or 31 cents per share, a year earlier. Analyst expected earnings of 40 cents per share.

Revenue at the company rose 24 percent to $246.8 million, marginally ahead of Wall Street expectations of $246.6 million.

Same-store sales at company controlled stores rose 21 percent as more customers visited its sleep number stores.

Shares of the Minneapolis-based company closed at $32.63 on the Nasdaq.

