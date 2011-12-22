Select Income REIT filed with U.S. regulators to raise up to $230 million in an initial public offering of its common stock.

The Newton, Massachusetts-based company told the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in a preliminary prospectus that Morgan Stanley, BofA Merrill Lynch and Wells Fargo Securities would underwrite the offering.

The REIT is a newly-formed unit of CommonWealth REIT (CWH.N) and will primarily own and invest in net leased, single tenant properties.

The filing did not reveal how many shares the company planned to sell or their expected price.

The company intends to list its common stock on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "SIR."

The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in its first IPO filings is used to calculate registration fees. The final size of the IPO could be different.

(Reporting by Aman Shah in Bangalore; Editing by Viraj Nair)