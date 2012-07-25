WASHINGTON, July 25 Budget legislation passed by
the U.S. Senate intelligence committee authorizes a crackdown on
security leaks, including curbs on how many officials can talk
to the media and steps to punish unauthorized disclosures,
lawmakers said on Wednesday.
The Intelligence Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2013,
passed the Democratic Party-controlled committee by a 14-1 vote
on Tuesday, Chairman Dianne Feinstein and Vice Chairman Saxby
Chambliss said in a statement.
Media reports in recent months based on high-profile leaks
about U.S. cyber-warfare against Iran, procedures for targeting
militants with drones and a double agent who penetrated a
militant group in Yemen have angered U.S. lawmakers.
The vote came five days after Defense Secretary Leon Panetta
ordered senior Pentagon officials to begin monitoring major U.S.
news media for disclosures of classified information in an
effort to stop the release of government secrets.
"Leaks of classified information regarding intelligence
sources and methods can disrupt intelligence operations,
threaten the lives of intelligence officers and assets, and make
foreign partners less likely to work with us," said Feinstein, a
Democrat from California.
"The culture of leaks has to change," she said in a joint
statement with Chambliss, a Georgia Republican.
According to their statement, key provisions aimed at
stemming leaks include requirement that the executive branch
notify Congress when disclosing intelligence information to the
public.
The legislation restricts the number of intelligence
community employees authorized to communicate with the media and
prohibits current and former intelligence officials from signing
certain contracts with media organizations.
The bill, which requires passage by both chambers of
Congress to become law, also requires the director of national
intelligence to beef up its system for investigating leaks and
to strengthen intelligence agencies non-disclosure agreements
and penalties for unauthorized leaks.
Chambliss called the leaks provision a "strong step toward
stemming the torrent of leaks" and said it was negotiated with
the House of Representatives.
"I urge the administration to reject the status quo and work
with Congress to pass these and any other needed changes into
law," he said.
Attorney General Eric Holder appointed two chief federal
prosecutors last month to spearhead an investigation into
suspected leaks of classified information amid allegations the
White House made the disclosures to boost President Barack
Obama's re-election chances.
Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney on Tuesday
blamed the White House for leaks to the media about the raid
that killed al Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden and cyber-warfare
aimed at slowing Iran's nuclear program.
"This conduct is contemptible," Romney said. "It betrays our
national interest. It compromises our men and women in the
field. And it demands a full and prompt investigation, with
explanation and consequence," Romney told a convention of the
Veterans of Foreign Wars.
