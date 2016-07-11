Allianz targets Australia's QBE with informal bid: sources
SYDNEY/FRANKFURT Germany's Allianz has made an informal takeover approach to QBE Insurance , Australia's biggest insurer, but has not named a price, sources told Reuters on Monday.
LONDON Britain's Rolls-Royce (RR.L) said it would buy the outstanding 53.1 percent shareholding in aircraft engine and components firm Industria de Turbo Propulsores (ITP) owned by SENER Grupo de Ingeniería for 720 million euros ($795 million).
Rolls-Royce said the agreement allowed it the flexibility to settle up to 50 percent of the purchase price in shares.
ITP, which was created in 1989 and is headquartered in Bilbao, Spain, has partnered with Rolls-Royce on all Trent engine programs, the companies said.
($1 = 0.9056 euros)
Keysight Technologies Inc , a provider of software and equipment to the electronics industry, said it would buy U.S. data technology company Ixia for about $1.6 billion, net of cash.
MILAN Italian eyewear group Luxottica has agreed to buy Brazilian optical chain Oticas Carol in a 110 million euro ($117 million) deal that expands its retail footprint in the South American country.