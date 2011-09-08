The National Cathedral is seen after a crane collapsed from the building in Washington September 7, 2011. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON The Washington National Cathedral has moved its events commemorating a decade since the September 11, 2001, attacks due to a crane crash on its grounds Wednesday, the Cathedral announced on Thursday.

"A Concert to Honor," featuring Secretary of Defense Leon Panetta on Friday Sept 9, and "A Concert for Hope," on Sunday Sept 11, including remarks from President Barack Obama, will move to the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts.

A construction crane working on the south side of the Cathedral to secure debris from a major earthquake in the Washington area on August 23 fell over Wednesday morning.

"We are grateful that there were no serious injuries in the crane accident," said Cathedral Dean Samuel T. Lloyd III in a statement.

The operator sustained minor injuries and was released from the hospital Wednesday night.

Herb Cottage, a gift shop on cathedral grounds, and Church House, headquarters of the Episcopal Diocese of Washington, suffered minor damage.

Several cars were crushed, according to local media.

The Cathedral itself did not sustain additional damage.

The "Concert to Honor" will honor victims and survivors of the September 11 attacks on the World Trade Center in New York and the Pentagon in Washington, emergency response personnel, and the nearly 6,000 military service members who have lost their lives in Iraq and Afghanistan, according to the Cathedral statement.

An interfaith vigil, commemorative Eucharist service, and forum Sunday will move to the Washington Hebrew Congregation.

A free public concert Saturday has been postponed.

Kennedy Center Concert Hall will honor all confirmed tickets for the Friday and Sunday concerts.

The Cathedral release stated, "The events of the tenth anniversary of September 11 will recognize our darkest moments, and through music, prayer, and conversation, offer hope."

(Editing by Greg McCune)