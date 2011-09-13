Bronze panels bearing the names of the victims around the perimeter of the 9/11 Memorial North Pool are pictured prior to ceremonies marking the tenth anniversary of the 9/11 attacks at the site of the World Trade Center in New York, September 11, 2011. REUTERS/Chip Somodevilla/Pool

NEW YORK Organizers of the National September 11 Memorial have apologized for a spelling mistake in one of the 2,983 victim names etched into bronze panels and promised to correct the error as early as this week.

The sister of Jeffrey Schreier noticed his name was misspelled as "Jeffery" on Sunday, the 10th anniversary of the attacks, during a dedication ceremony open only to family members, memorial spokeswoman Sarah Lippman said on Tuesday.

"We are extremely sorry for the pain this mistake has caused Jeffrey's family," Michael Frazier, another memorial spokesman, said in a statement.

Lippman said Schreier, who had worked at Cantor Fitzgerald, was among the 40 percent of victims whose remains were never recovered after the September 11, 2001, attacks that brought down the towers of the World Trade Center.

"As soon as we found out about this error we began working on how to make it right, and we're engaged with our fabricators, contractors and the architect to do so," Frazier said.

Human error was likely to blame. Frazier said a data entry mistake had apparently reversed two letters in Schreier's first name.

(Reporting by Barbara Goldberg; Editing by Cynthia Johnston)