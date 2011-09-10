President Barack Obama delivers remarks at the University of Richmond on the bipartisan proposals to grow the economy and create jobs as part of the American Jobs Act in Richmond, Virginia September 9, 2011. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON President Barack Obama has told his security team to pursue all threat information vigorously and ensure heightened vigilance for Sunday's 10-year anniversary of al Qaeda's attacks, the White House said on Saturday.

"He directed his team to pursue vigorously all threat information and to ensure a heightened state of vigilance and preparedness as we commemorate the anniversary of the 9/11 attacks," the White House said.

"The president also stressed that the United States must not relax its counterterrorism efforts in the weeks and months that follow," it said in a read-out of Obama's morning meeting with national security and intelligence officials, giving no details of potential or reported threats.

(Reporting by Laura MacInnis, Editing by Sandra Maler)