WASHINGTON President Barack Obama has told his security team to pursue all threat information vigorously and ensure heightened vigilance for Sunday's 10-year anniversary of al Qaeda's attacks, the White House said on Saturday.
"He directed his team to pursue vigorously all threat information and to ensure a heightened state of vigilance and preparedness as we commemorate the anniversary of the 9/11 attacks," the White House said.
"The president also stressed that the United States must not relax its counterterrorism efforts in the weeks and months that follow," it said in a read-out of Obama's morning meeting with national security and intelligence officials, giving no details of potential or reported threats.
