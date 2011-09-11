Pope Benedict XVI waves to the faithful as he arrives to celebrate a Mass in Ancona's shipyard, central Italy September 11, 2011. REUTERS/Giorgio Benvenuti

ANCONA, Italy Pope Benedict on Sunday prayed for the victims of the Sept 11 attacks and appealed to those with grievances to resist the temptation to resort to hate and violence to resolve their problems.

The pope, who also sent a message to U.S. Catholic Church leaders to mark the anniversary, offered prayers for victims and their families during a visit to the Adriatic city of Ancona, where he traveled to close an Italian Church conference.

He called on all people to "always reject violence as a solution to problems and resist the temptation to resort to hate but to work within society (to resolve issues) and be inspired by the principles of solidarity, justice and peace."

In a letter sent to U.S. Catholic Church officials on Saturday, he condemned violence in God's name but said that 10 years after September 11, the world still had much to do to address the grievances that give rise to acts of terrorism.

